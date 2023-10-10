Humble ISD teacher resigns after investigation finds she gave students melatonin gummies

One Humble ISD teacher has resigned following an investigation that began in late September, school officials said.

According to a statement, the district received information that a teacher gave melatonin gummites to a few of her students at Pine Forest Elementary School.

School officials said they took immediate action to launch an investigation that determined the teacher did give out melatonin, acting on her own and without obtaining parent permission. The teacher also didn't notify campus administration, nor the nurse.

Officials said the teacher's actions were unacceptable and "we are appalled that the teacher made this decision."

Humble ISD officials said they have reported the incident to the State Board for Educator Certification, Child Protective Services, and the police.

The school principal did call the parents of all students in the teacher's class. School officials stated all the students are doing well.

The teacher, who was not identified in the statement, hasn't been in the classroom since late September and won't be returning as she has resigned, officials stated.