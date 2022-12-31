Humble deadly shooting: Authorities release new information after 2 were killed, 2 others injured

The Harris County Sheriff's Office has released some details following a deadly quadruple shooting in Humble on Friday just before noon.

The shooting occurred in the 4800 block of Park Square Lane in north Harris County.

Officials said when deputies arrived on the scene, they found a Chevrolet Impala abandoned in the roadway and two males were lying unresponsive near the car.

We're told the two males suffered apparent gunshot wounds and were pronounced dead at the scene by EMS.

A third wounded male was located a short distance from the scene and was taken to the hospital by EMS in serious condition.

Upon further investigation, it was determined a fourth gunshot victim also arrived at a local hospital and is said to be in stable condition.

Investigators said after interviewing several witnesses and surveillance video from around the area, it appeared the passengers in the Impala were confronted by three males who were walking in the neighborhood.

Officials stated both groups were armed with handguns and exchanged gunfire after flashing "gang signs" and a short verbal argument.

Investigators also determined the individuals involved in the shooting are known to each other and that the incident is possibly related to a homicide that occurred in April 2020.

The names of the victims have not yet been released.

If you have any information about this deadly shooting, you're asked to contact the Homicide Unit at (713) 274-9100 or call CrimeStoppers at (713) 222-TIPS.