Two people are now behind bars after a crazy series of events that all started at a Costco in Humble on Wednesday.

It all started when Humble police received numerous calls about an aggravated robbery that occurred at the Costco off of West Townsen Boulevard.

Officials said the callers stated that a woman had been shot.

Humble police quickly arrived on the scene and were able to quickly assist her until paramedics arrived. The victim was able to provide information about a man and woman involved in the incident.

Moments after the robbery, officials said a license plate reader camera notified an officer about a stolen vehicle traveling westbound on West Townsen Boulevard. A tow truck driver also stated seeing the stolen vehicle at the Waffle House on Will Clayton Parkway.

Authorities said the female suspect got out of the initial stolen vehicle and carjacked another vehicle.

After the carjacked vehicle was taken by the woman, she used that vehicle to ram into officers that had just arrived at the Waffle House.

The male suspect, while fleeing from the scene, was caught by a Harris County Sheriff's Office Deputy and a vehicle pursuit began.

It was later determined the initial vehicle the man and woman were in at Costco was also a fresh stolen vehicle that had been taken gunpoint and Harris County deputies had already been looking for.

The male suspect fled into Montgomery County and turned around at Roman Forest, evading officers until he bailed out at the Haverstock Hills Apartments. The suspect then entered an apartment where he remained for a short time before surrendering to officers.

The woman who was initially shot was taken to the hospital and is said to be in stable condition.