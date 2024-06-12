The Harris County Sheriff’s Homicide Division, in conjunction with Crime Stoppers, is offering a reward of up to $5,000 for information leading to the arrest and/or charging of those responsible for the murder of 18-year-old Jarvon C. Coles. The tragic shooting occurred at a party in Humble on the night of Saturday, March 9 around 11:00 p.m.

According to Sheriff Ed Gonzalez, deputies responded to reports of a large gathering of teens and young adults at a home in the 4900 block of Fieldwick Lane. When deputies arrived, they found Coles, a senior at North Shore High School and a football player, suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. He was transported to a local hospital where he later died from his injuries.

Preliminary investigation reveals that one or two shooters fired from about a block away at the house. The suspects then fled the scene in an unknown vehicle.

Harris County investigators are now urging residents in the area to check their surveillance cameras for any footage that could assist in solving this case. Every piece of information, no matter how small, could be crucial in bringing justice for Jarvon Coles and his family.

To provide tips, you can call Crime Stoppers at 713-222-TIPS (8477), submit information online at www.crime-stoppers.org, or use the Crime Stoppers mobile app. All tips submitted directly to Crime Stoppers are anonymous and eligible for the cash reward.