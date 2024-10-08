Human skeletal remains found in burned vehicle on Rhodes Road

An investigation is underway after human skeletal remains were found in an auto storage lot on Tuesday afternoon, officials said.

The discovery was made in the 20600 block of Rhodes Road.

Officials said a burnt vehicle was told to the location with what appeared to be human skeletal remains inside the vehicle.

Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez said the vehicle has been towed to the county's storage facility for further processing and investigation.