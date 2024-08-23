A Houston Grammy nominated gospel music producer could face even more charges. Kerry Douglas is already charged with sexually assaulting four different women. The Houston Police Department detective who’s leading this investigation says Douglas is charged with four counts of sexual assault, but HPD Detective Anthony Gutierrez suspects there are far more victims.

"I think he’s very dangerous. A lot of women reported him to be very aggressive and violent when he assaults them," says Det. Gutierrez. "I believe he uses that to lure women, to lower their defenses, to trust him a little bit more. (Because a lot of the women say he tells them he’s a gospel music producer?) Right or just involved in music and has a high profile."

Nine different women have made reports to HPD accusing Douglas of sexually assaulting them. So why aren’t there charges for the other five women?

"We still can’t get in contact with those complainants. (Do you believe there are even more victims?) Yes, I believe there are. With the time frame that these cases range, and we know most sexual assaults go unreported," explains Det. Gutierrez, who says he believes Douglas was drugging the women.

"He typically meets women in bars, typically in the Galleria area. He’ll meet women there by themselves, chat them up, and they all report feeling woozy after drinks. So we believe he might be putting something in their drinks to take advantage of them."

Why are the cases just now being investigated?

"All the cases were initially assigned to a detective and either the complainant changed their phone number or moved or lost contact with the detective that was assigned to the case. The most recent case was in 2022 and when we ran his name, all the old reports popped up, so we looked into opening all of those up again."

"The sexual assault allegations were reported from 2007 to 2022?" FOX 26 asked.

"Correct. Actually, there’s an older one from 1989, but because of the statute of limitations, we’re not able to charge in that case. (That was in the Houston area also?) Yes. (Do you know if he has any out of state charges?) I believe he has a warrant from San Diego for a drug charge," Gutierrez said

He added saying, "To any other victim, we ask that you please come forward. The first step would be to make a police report. You can either go to your nearest HPD police station or you can call our non-emergency number at 713-884-3131."

Douglas is out of jail on bond. When he was arrested earlier this month, he strongly denied the accusations.

"He came in with his lawyer. He said he’s never forced anyone to have sex. He did admit to hanging out in the Galleria area and having sex with multiple women, but he said it was all consensual," said Gutierrez.