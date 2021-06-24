HPD Police Chief holds Law Enforcement Summit, invites 60 local nightclubs to talk crime

Houston Mayor Sylvester Turner was in attendance during the second Law Enforcement Summit held on Wednesday.

The summit was hosted by Houston Police Chief Troy Finner to discuss ways the police department can work in collaboration with the city and business to combat crime and increase public safety.

In attendance were 60 local nightclub owners.

HPD tells FOX 26, details cannot be released because plans have not been finalized.

Local business tells us, they are glad this conversation is happening.

"I do know that this area in particular does have a lot of crime at night, especially during weekends when patrons are going to be in bars and are going to be in bars for a while," said Stan Dillon, Manager at East End Backyard.

He tells FOX 26, that businesses are concerned over this the rise in crime and are making sure patrons feel safe, but he says for some it is a deterrent.

"It kind of sucks because I feel it can push people away from the area because they’ve heard or experienced a break in or an assault," said Dillon. "When you hear multiple things happening in one certain area, it makes you think twice before you go."

Dillon says the bar has not experienced any violent crime, but there has been several car break-ins.

"I have enough people here. I don’t need you to patrol my bar, I need you to patrol these side streets where everyone is parking," said Dillon. "You have college students walking back to their cars at two three In the morning."

Ashely Canto, who we spoke with in the Midtown area tells us, she goes out occasionally and feels relatively safe, but is also always cautious.

"Especially as a girl, it’s not just guns, it being raped or being taken, that’s my biggest fear," said Canto.