HPD officer arrested, charged with burglary, aggravated assault of family member

By
Published 
News
FOX 26 Houston
article

Ray Irvin (Source: Houston Police Department/Twitter)

HOUSTON - A Houston Police Department officer was arrested Friday afternoon.

According to Houston police, Senior Police Officer Ray Irvin, 41, was ‘relieved of duty’ by the department on December 2. 

We’re told Irvin, who was assigned to the South Central Patrol Division, was sworn in as an officer in November 2009. 

Authorities said the Harris County Precinct 4 Constables Office conducted the investigation as the incident in question occurred in Spring. 

The Houston Police Department’s Internal Affairs Division investigation is ongoing. 
 