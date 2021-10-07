HPD: Man arrested after seen and heard 'threatening' himself, baby in SW Houston

article

Authorities say a man is in custody Thursday after allegedly threatening to harm himself and a baby he was holding.

Details are limited as it's an active scene but HPD says its SWAT and Hostage Negotiators were called to an apartment in the 8100 block of Bellaire Blvd. That's where authorities say the man was seen and heard threatening to harm himself and the baby he was carrying.

Based on preliminary information, the suspect reportedly broke into the apartment, which belongs to the child's mother, after taking the baby from her while she was at a neighbor's home.

The man was arrested moments later and officials say the baby appears to be unharmed. However, police say the baby had blood on him, arguably belonging to the suspect after breaking into the apartment.

Police say the man does have a previous criminal history, so will be facing additional charges, but it's unclear what they are, as of this writing.