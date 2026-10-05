HPD to launch new report management system aimed at improving case tracking, transparency

The Brief Houston Police Department's new Report Management System, or RMS, is scheduled to officially launch Oct. 13. HPD says the modernized system will make it easier to file and access reports, track crime trends, and flag cases that may not be receiving timely follow-up. The launch comes more than two years after HPD revealed roughly 264,000 incident reports had been suspended under a "lack of personnel" code, prompting changes to case oversight and accountability.



The Houston Police Department is preparing to launch a new report management system that department leaders say will modernize how officers file reports, investigators track cases and more.

What we know:

The new Report Management System, commonly called RMS, is scheduled to officially launch Oct. 13.

In simple terms, RMS is essentially the department's digital filing cabinet. It manages information generated every day, including police reports, arrest records, citations, crash reports, property reports and updates to criminal cases.

What they're saying:

HPD Chief Noe Diaz told FOX 26 the department's current system has reached the end of its useful life.

"The old system was already past its life," Diaz said.

Diaz said maintaining the aging system and its servers had become costly, while the technology was no longer providing investigators with all the tools they needed to efficiently move investigations forward.

The new RMS is expected to bring more of that information together in one modern system, allowing officers and investigators to retrieve data more quickly and giving the department additional tools to analyze crime trends.

Dig deeper:

What will change for officers and the public?

HPD Deputy Director of Planning and Data Governance Melissa Cummins said HPD has been working to make sure the right people are involved in building and launching the system. She said the department's current platform has served HPD well, but an upgrade has been overdue.

Once officers become familiar with the new technology, HPD expects the system to improve efficiency in how reports and cases are managed.

Diaz said the department will also be able to use the information collected through RMS to better identify crime trends, determine where resources are needed and identify areas where HPD needs to improve.

For Houstonians, the department says the changes should eventually mean officers can retrieve information more quickly when responding to calls or requesting information from other agencies.

HPD also plans to expand its online self-reporting platform, making it easier for residents to report certain incidents without requiring the same traditional reporting process.

Department leaders acknowledge there will be a learning curve when the system launches as officers and investigators become familiar with the new software.

New system follows HPD's suspended-cases controversy

The rollout also comes after HPD faced intense scrutiny over how thousands of criminal incident reports were being handled.

In 2024, FOX 26 reported approximately 264,000 incident reports dating back to 2016 had been suspended under a designation known as "Suspended – Lack of Personnel."

The reports were not lost, but had been suspended rather than actively investigated. The cases included thousands involving serious crimes.

HPD later acknowledged problems with how the code was used and eliminated the designation.

Diaz said manpower, however, remains a challenge.

HPD currently has about 1,300 investigators, according to Diaz, and caseloads can vary significantly. Some investigators may be responsible for dozens of cases, while others can have hundreds.

Moving investigators between units is not always a simple solution because many investigative divisions require specialized training and experience.

New flags designed to identify delays

HPD says the new RMS adds another layer of oversight.

Diaz said the system will be able to automatically flag delays in cases when something needs to be reviewed.

Cummins said the new platform will also provide greater transparency within the department. Work queues showing where cases are lined up will be more visible across HPD, while case-management tools and time-based cues can alert supervisors when something may not be receiving attention.

HPD has also implemented additional procedures beyond the technology, including a process designed to ensure a second person reviews cases.

Cummins told FOX 26, RMS can even help revisit some of the cases among the roughly 264,000 suspended incident reports.

Department leaders emphasize the technology will not totally solve HPD's manpower shortage, but they believe it can make the officers and investigators, they do have, more efficient.

For Diaz, the goal is to use the new RMS to modernize the department, improve access to information and better track cases and crime trends across Houston.

What's next:

HPD's new Records Management System is scheduled to officially launch Oct. 13.