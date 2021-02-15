Expand / Collapse search
HPD issues warning about criminals impersonating CenterPoint Energy employees

FOX 26 Houston

HOUSTON - Houston police say they're getting reports of scammers impersonating CenterPoint Energy employees while many are experiencing power outages during a wave of freezing temperatures.

Houston police say the impersonators are gaining access to homes to victimize people. Police warn that restoring power to Houston residents doesn't require energy employees to enter a person's home.

Police are urging residents to call 911 if they observe suspicious behavior.

CenterPoint Energy says its employees and contractors wear ID badges and don't need to enter anyone's home to restore power.

Power outages a huge issue for neighborhoods in Katy

FOX 26's Tom Zizka went out to Katy talking to folks having issues with their power during the winter storm.