HPD Chief: 2 police officers shot in southwest Houston

Houston Police Chief Art Acevedo says two police officers have been shot in southwest Houston.

The shooting occurred in the 2600 block of Holly Hall on Tuesday morning.

The police department says SWAT is responding to the scene for a possible barricaded suspect.

The scene is still active, and the public is asked to avoid the area.

Houston Police Chief Art Acevedo wrote on Twitter, "We have had two officers struck by gunfire. Please pray! More to follow.”

This is a developing story. Check for back for updates.