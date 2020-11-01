HPD car pursuit leads to crash, suspect found hiding in field

article

The Houston Police Department is investigating a car crash that took place Sunday, Nov. 1, around 2 a.m.

HPD officers attempted to stop a driver they believe was intoxicated after they saw them erratically in the area of Bellaire & Beltway.

When officers tried stopping the driver, they pulled off and a pursuit took place in the Mykawa/Beltway area.

Police say the driver lost control, crashed into a ditch, and jumped out into a field.

Precinct 8 K9 came out to assist and officers found the suspect hiding under some tall trees