HPD: Barricaded man who looked 'extremely intoxicated' arrested hours after pointing gun at his wife

A man is behind bars overnight Sunday after police say he pointed a gun at his wife during an altercation and then barricaded himself inside the home.

Investigators say they received a call around midnight about a husband who got into an altercation with his wife inside their south Houston home in the 5000 block of Ventura Ln. At some point during the fight, the husband pointed a gun at his wife.

The wife and another relative were able to get out of the home, where they called the police immediately afterward.

Officials say police found the man had barricaded himself inside the home with two pistols, prompting them to call the SWAT team.

A little more than an hour after SWAT arrived, investigators say the man came out of the home from the back door and appeared "extremely intoxicated."

He was arrested shortly afterward but has not been identified, as of this writing.

We're told he will be facing several charges including Aggravated Assault against a Family Member and Aggravated Assault with a Deadly Weapon.

