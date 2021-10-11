HPD: 2 people found dead behind business in SW Houston

article

Police are investigating after two people were found dead behind a business in southwest Houston, officials say.

Homicide investigators are on the scene in the 10200 block of Club Creek Drive near the Southwest Freeway service road.

SIGN UP FOR FOX 26 HOUSTON EMAIL ALERTS

Police say the two people, believed to be a man and a woman, were found around 7 a.m. Monday.

According to HPD, they have apparent gunshot wounds.

No information on a suspect has been released. The investigation is ongoing.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Advertisement

FOR THE LATEST NEWS UPDATES, DOWNLOAD THE FOX 26 NEWS APP