How you can send care packages to military service members this holiday season

Help Our Military Endure, H.O.M.E., a charity group in Webster, sends care packages to service members every month.

Their biggest packing day is coming up on December 7, but donations and funding are dramatically down due to a general lack of public awareness that thousands of military service members are still all over the world. They are also hurt by some major companies recently changing their charity focus.

H.O.M.E. is hoping the public will step up this holiday season to help meet the requests of our military men and women all over the world to have a little bit of home this holiday season.

Cards and letters are always the most treasured. A shopping list of all they still need and how you can contribute or volunteer is on their web page.