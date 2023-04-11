How you can protect your pets during Heartworm Awareness Month

article

April is Heartworm Awareness Month and there are several things you can do to keep your pets protected.

Heartworm affects animals in every state and is spread through mosquitoes, with many cases occurring near large bodies of water. No matter what type of climate you live in, it’s important to know the warning signs, symptoms, and steps to take in order to keep pets happy and healthy.

SUGGESTED: Gallery: FOX 26 viewers celebrate National Pet Day

Below are five things every pet owner needs to know about heartworm, according to the Best Friends Animal Society:

Know the signs : The most common signs of heartworm in dogs are coughing, exercise intolerance, collapsing or fainting episodes, decreased appetite, and weight loss. Symptoms are typically more reserved in cats, but the disease can present as an asthma-like cough.

Think 12 : For pets who take a heartworm preventative, owners should have their animals tested for heartworm every 12 months and administer preventative treatments 12 times a year (monthly).

Test Accordingly : Animals not on preventative medications that may have been infected should be tested immediately and again six months later for delayed onset.

Make a plan : Pet owners have multiple options to : Pet owners have multiple options to prevent heartworm ranging from injections every 30-45 days, monthly topicals, and even chewable products. Talk to your veterinarian about your pet’s best option.

A Silver Lining: Heartworm cannot be transmitted between animals, including to other pets in a household.

DOWNLOAD THE FOX 26 HOUSTON APP BY CLICKING HERE

Should a pet test positive for heartworm they can continue living happy lives with their families. Shelters are currently dealing with overcrowding issues, and keeping pets and their humans together whenever possible helps take the strain off of at or over capacity shelters.