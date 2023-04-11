Gallery: FOX 26 viewers celebrate National Pet Day

Image 1 of 27 ▼ Louie - Victor Sauceda

Here’s a reason for animals lovers to celebrate. April 11 is National Pet Day!

It’s a day to celebrate your furry, feathered and scaly family members.

Besides bringing a smile to your face, there are some other benefits that animals can bring to your life.

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, pets offer their owners more opportunities to exercise, go outside, and socialize, as well as providing companionship to help manage loneliness and depression.

