How you can help those affected by Hurricane Laura

Are you looking to help those affected by Hurricane Laura? Here are some of the ways that you can help recovery efforts.

DONATE

American Red Cross



You can make a financial donation, which will provide shelter, meals, relief supplies, and more. To donate, you can visit by clicking here, call 800-RED-CROSS or text LAURA to 90999 to make a $10 donation. Due to COVID-19, supplies, food, clothes, or other in-kind items will not be accepted and will be disposed of.

Salvation Army



You can also donate to the Salvation Army by clicking here. If you know someone who needs to talk, you can also call the Salvation Army Emotional & Spiritual Care Hotline at 1-844-458-HOPE

Global Giving

The global crowdfunding community is attempting to raise $3 million to support people impacted by Hurricane Laura in the form of emergency supplies like food, water, and medicine. The fund will remain open to provide long-term assistance as needed. Click here for more information.