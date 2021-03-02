How to replace electronics, furniture for half the price

When pipes burst in homes from the ice storm and water came through ceilings and walls, many people lost their furniture, TV's and electronics.

A great way replace expensive electronics and furniture is to buy them second hand. We stopped by two shops today.

The first not only has furnishings, but just about everything you need to repair your home for half the cost.

If you need new flooring, lighting, equipment to make repairs, our first stop was a Houston Habitat for Humanity Restore.

"We have everything from ceiling fans, to floor tiles, to waterproof tiles, new and gently used furniture, paint, new cabinet fixutres. Everything you're looking for in the home that was damaged, we carry in our Restore," said Houston Habitat for Humanity Restore Director Adam McClarin.

Products are new and used and McClarin says prices are half of what you'd pay in a retail store.

"All for a great price, affordable, 50% off retail prices. So for us, it's a benefit because everything we do sell goes right back to helping out Houston build affordable homes for single families," said McClarin.

Don't see what you need, come back another day.

"Every day we're getting new items in. I tell every person who comes into our store, check us every day," he said.

If water wiped out your television, laptop, or gaming consoles, refurbished electronics can work just as well, but cost half as much. Our next stop was the Goodwill of Houston Computer Works Store.

"We have all electronics, from our computer monitors, to computers, to cell phone chargers," said Barbie Parker with Goodwill of Houston.

Not to mention, televisions, tablets, gaming consoles, and cell phones.

"We have great savings. This computer here would be about $500 to $600, and we're selling it for $152.00, which is such a wonderful deal," said Parker.

Again, donations and stock changes daily, so check back. Parker says donations to Goodwill have been up since the shutdown began and people started cleaning out their homes.

Other places to check out are stores that sell refurbished electronics, second hand furniture and appliances, and consignment shops.

You'll also find bargains on neighborhood selling platforms, such as Facebook Marketplace, Poshmark, Chairsh, OfferUp and Etsy.