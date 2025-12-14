Houston weather: Freeze Warning for Monday

The Brief Chilly Sunday Freeze Warning Monday Morning Warming Quickly Mid-Week



Houston should see the first freeze of the season in the morning.

Cool, overcast Sunday

Saturday night's cold front pushed through the area with a few scattered showers. The overcast skies made sure the temperatures did not warm up on Sunday afternoon.

Freezing Monday morning

The National Weather Service has issued a Freeze Warning for most of the FOX 26 area. It'll be in effect from midnight tonight to 9 a.m.

Northern counties have already experienced a freeze this season, so they are not included in this warning, but freezing temps are still expected to occur.

Coastal counties are not expected to see temps reach 32 degrees.

Wind chills in the 20s are likely.

For now, if you have sensitive plants, you may want to plan on covering them. Protect the P’s! People, Pipes, Pets, and Property!

We typically average our first freeze of the year on December 8th, so we are a bit later than usual.

Mid-week warm-up after cool spell

After the chilly stretch through the early week, southerly winds return by Wednesday, with temperatures warming back into the mid and possibly upper 70s by late next week.

Long range models show above average temperatures for much of Texas as we approach Christmas.