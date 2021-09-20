How small businesses in Harris Co. may apply for relief funds until early October

It's no question that small businesses are an essential and growing part of the economy. In the Houston area alone, nearly 97% of employers qualify as ‘small businesses,' so Harris County announced it's working to give back to those businesses in need.

PREVIOUS COVERAGE: Small businesses, feeling financial pressure, need creative solutions to survive

County Judge Lina Hidalgo held a press conference Monday afternoon to discuss the start of the Harris County Small Business Relief Fund application period, where eligible companies can apply for grants between $5,000 and $25,000 until October 4, 2021.

Based on a press release, the county approved a $30 million relief fund to support small businesses recovering from the COVID-19 pandemic. The Small Business Relief Fund was established through funding from the American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) and administered by LiftFund, a nonprofit that supports small business owners through funds and education.

MORE: New Texas law, and proposed federal legislation, could offer help to struggling small businesses.

To qualify, you must meet the following criteria:

Located within Harris County

Registered as a business operating in Harris County

Must have 30 or fewer employees (including part-time, contractors, and full-time employees and owners)

In operation before April 2020

Experienced negative impact on operations due to the pandemic

Annual revenue of less than $500,000 dollars in 2019 and 2020

Be in good standing with the Texas Comptroller’s office with no outstanding tax obligations or liabilities

RELATED: Women-owned businesses make growing impact in Houston

Advertisement

To learn more and apply, click here.