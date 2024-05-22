Prom season is an eagerly anticipated time for high school students, but for young patients battling serious illnesses, attending prom can seem like an impossible dream—however, the University of Texas M.D. Anderson Cancer Center ensures these brave kids don’t miss out on this special milestone.

Meet Mateo Rubio, a remarkable young man who has been fighting a rare form of leukemia since he was just two years old. Despite his challenging journey, Mateo recently had the opportunity to attend prom at M.D. Anderson, accompanied by his loving brothers. This special event is designed to create unforgettable memories for patients like Mateo and their siblings.

M.D. Anderson goes above and beyond to make prom night magical for these young warriors. The center literally rolls out the red carpet, ensuring every child feels like a star. Many of the patients, who have lost their hair due to chemotherapy, are given the chance to select a new wig, allowing them to cherish the feeling of having long locks again.

The preparations don't stop there. The young attendees can choose from a stunning array of donated dresses, tuxedos, and shoes, ensuring they look their best. The girls are treated to hours of pampering, with professional hair, nail, and makeup services, making sure they are picture-perfect for the big night.

Before the prom, these beautifully dressed young people participate in a fashion show, showcasing their new looks to family and friends. It's a moment of joy and pride, setting the stage for an evening of celebration.

The prom itself is a night to remember, filled with entertainment, delicious food, and, of course, dancing. Medical workers from M.D. Anderson, who have supported these children through their treatment journeys, joined in the festivities, lending their support and even hitting the dance floor with the kids.

One touching moment from the evening features a video of Mateo as a toddler undergoing treatment. He endured four and a half years of chemotherapy, a testament to his strength and resilience.