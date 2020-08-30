Houstonians stepping up to help those affected by Hurricane Laura

Houstonians are doing their part to help those devastated by Hurricane Laura get back on their feet. Several businesses and churches have organized donation drives for the victims.

Volunteers with Bethel's Place Church in southwest Houston spent the weekend gathering relief supplies for victims of Hurricane Laura.

"During Harvey, we flooded and a lot of our friends and a lot of the people in our community flooded. So we know what it’s like to not have anything, to be homeless, to feel so distraught because you know, you lose everything," said Mickey May.

As fellow Gulf Coast residents, many volunteers say they understand the devastation their neighbors are enduring in the aftermath of that monstrous storm.

"That’s what a lot of people need. They need their basic needs. They need food, they need water, they need protective equipment, they need their toiletries," said Ariel Karni.

From sanitation supplies to baby items and non-perishable foods, the donation drop-off was designed to be contactless and adhere to COVID-19 safety measures.

"You don’t really have to get out of your car. You come into the property off Sandpiper, off Fonmeadow, drive around the building and you’ll see the men waiting to unload. We’ll be loading those big old trucks starting tomorrow (Monday). The first truck will go out on Tuesday night and be in Lake Charles first thing Wednesday morning," said Pastor Walter August Jr, with Bethel's Family Baptist Church.

The church is asking people to drop off cleaning supplies & non perishable items. They will be collecting items for three days at a time, starting this Sunday. The first round will go from Sunday - Tuesday. There will be a total of three 18-Wheeler trucks. The first truckload will depart and head to Louisiana Tuesday night, no later than Wednesday morning.



DATES & DROP OFF LOCATION

Sunday - 8/30/20 Time: 9:00 am - 7pm

Monday - 8/31/20 Time: 9:00 am - 7pm

Tuesday - 9/01/20 Time: 9:00 am -7pm

LOCATION (SUPPLY DROP OFF)

Church At Bethel's Family

12660 Sandpiper Dr, Houston, TX



SUPPLIES NEEDED



CLEANING SUPPLIES

- Bleach

- All purpose cleaners

- Soap (laundry / Dish)

- Buckets

- Mops

- Brooms

- Gloves

- Sponges

- Towels/ Rags

- Trash bags

- Waste Baskets / Trash cans

- Hand sanitizer /mask

NON-PERISHABLE / FOOD ITEMS

- Water

- Juice

- Canned goods

- Canned meat

- Canned fruit & vegetables



The only clothing items they are taking at the moment are:

- (Brand new) baby clothes

- Pampers

- Bedding

- Hygiene items



HOW TO DROP OFF

Drive-Thru option:

Show up with the supplies/donation in a truck or place them on the back of the vehicle once you arrive and someone will receive the items for a smooth flow. You will be directed into the parking lot once you arrive.

Similarly, six Houston restaurants including Andes Cafe, BOH Pasta, Cherry Block, El Big Bad, Margeaux Oyster Bar, and Rudyards banded together to raise money and prepare 2,400 meals for the victims and first responders affected by Laura.

"We’re leaving tomorrow (Monday) morning. We've got a place where the Cajun navy and first responders can help too. We've got some really good people helping on the ground over there too," said Ben McPherson with BOH Pasta and Pizza.

The city of Houston will also be conducting an emergency supply drive starting this Tuesday.

Mayor Sylvester Turner announced Sunday the city is partnering with local businesses and organizations to collect supplies for residents recovering from Hurricane Laura.

The Mayor’s Health Equity Response (H.E.R) Task Force is working with Kroger President Joe Kelly, Gallery Furniture owner Jim McIngvale, and the Relief Gang to coordinate "Houston's Paying It Forward" Hurricane Relief Response to Hurricane Laura.

All donated items will be sent to our neighbors in Port Arthur, Orange, and Beaumont, Texas as well as Sulphur and Lake Charles, Louisiana. The supplies will be distributed to residents trying to recover after their homes and personal belongings were damaged or destroyed by Hurricane Laura.

The relief effort will accept donations beginning Tuesday, September 1.

People can drop off donations at the George R. Brown Convention Center and Gallery Furniture from 9 a.m. – 4 p.m. Kroger Stores will also have collection boxes at each of its locations.

Drop off locations:

- George R. Brown Convention Center, Hall D, off Chartres Street/Walker Street - Ground level, 1001 Avenida de las Americas Drive, Houston, Texas 77010

- Gallery Furniture, 6006 North Freeway, Houston, Texas 77076

- Kroger Store locations

Requested supplies:

- Diapers

- Cleaning supplies (especially with bleach)

- Personal hygiene items

- Non-perishable food

- Bottled water

- Pet food and supplies

“After Hurricane Harvey displaced many of our family and friends in 2017, people from other cities and states helped Houston recover by donating their time, money and supplies," Mayor Sylvester Turner said. "Today, we are being called to action for our neighbors who were in the path of Hurricane Laura and are now experiencing great suffering and loss. We cannot sit idly by while they are in need."