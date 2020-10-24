Houstonians say goodbye to Monica Roberts during memorial service

Though their hearts are heavy, those gathered at Monica Roberts memorial service are also thankful.

"We want to thank her for living her truth. We want to thank her for making it so much different, and a positive difference in other people's lives," said Houston Mayor Sylvester Turner. He also declared the day Monica Roberts Day.

FOR THE LATEST NEWS & WEATHER UPDATES DOWNLOAD THE FOX 26 APPS

Houston celebrated her life at the University of Houston's Cullen Performance Hall on Saturday.

Roberts died earlier this month due to a medical emergency. The Houston native was 58-years-old.

Advertisement

She was a journalist and pioneer for transgender rights. She was best known for her award-winning blog -- Trans Griot.

SIGN UP FOR FOX 26 HOUSTON EMAIL ALERTS

"Monica was our Ida B. Wells," said Diamond Stylz, a close friend of Roberts.

In her blog, she documented the lives lost due to anti-transgender violence. She was outspoken and instrumental in making sure the lives lost were not misgendered in death.

Robert's final resting place is at the Houston Memorial Gardens.