Houstonians celebrate chillier temps during ongoing freeze warning

It’s finally feeling a little more like winter in Houston just in time for the start of December.

The majority of the Houston area is under a freeze warning for Monday night, and Houstonians we talked to are embracing the new chill in the air.

“I’m loving it so far—away from the heat,” said Tay Brooks who moved to Houston from a similarly hot and humid New Orleans.

“I’m really excited for it honestly,” said Erin Goodyear. “I feel like we need it.”

“It helps me sleep at night,” said Jose Sanchez.

“Yeah, I got on two jackets,” said Sylvester Carroll. “It’s warm right now, but later on it’s gonna be freezing, so I don’t know. The weather’s bipolar.”

Many Houstonians were seen sporting hats and coats on Monday, as temperatures ranged from the 40s to 60s with a chance of freezing overnight in some parts of the Houston area.

“When it gets cooler, it puts people in the Christmas spirit,” said Kim Hooper at Houston Garden Center.

She says her business does well when the temperature takes a dip.

“Yesterday, everybody came out with a vengeance,” said Hooper. “With the cool weather and the nice sunny day, makes you want to get out in the outside.”

“We’re getting our Christmas tree,” said Goodyear who was one of many families picking up trees and poinsettias at Houston Garden Center Monday.

Houston firefighters say this time of year they often see an increase in fires caused by space heaters. Those fires often start when the heater is too close to something flammable.

“Make sure that they’re three feet away from curtains and anything flammable, and use one with an automatic switch so that if it falls over, it cuts off automatically,” said Martee Boose with Houston Fire Dept.

Also, to avoid a fire, make sure you have a smoke detector. The Houston Fire Department will bring you both a smoke detector and carbon monoxide detector for free if you call their office.