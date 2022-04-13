Houstonian brings supplies to those in her home country of Ukraine

The situation in Ukraine is worsening, and it’s getting harder to get help to those in need, but a local Ukrainian is taking matters into her own hands to help on the ground.



It’s not just the refugees in need, but those fighting in the territorial defense forces, which are volunteers. They don’t have much with them or on them in the cold frigid weather. Hospitals are also running out of supplies.

RELATED: Houston man living in Poland helping send donations for local residents with family overseas



"I never thought I would do something like that but to help, at least I can do something. It's a couple of bags, but it will help a lot of people," said Oksana Stevenson, who is from Kyiv, Ukraine but lives in Houston.



She’s taking matters into her own hands and bringing eight bags full of humanitarian aid to the Ukraine/Poland border.



"Some kind of medical supplies, especially for the paramedical teams, they don't have a lot of stuff. Some small hospitals, they don't have anything there. This is why I know they critically need it," said Stevenson.

MORE RUSSIA-UKRAINE COVERAGE



The sounds and sites coming from her home country are unbearable to her.



"I cannot even, what these men and kids, went through. It really hurts because Ukraine, they are all about family, like everywhere. We all want the best for our children. Everything happening in Ukraine, I can't even imagine. It hurts," she said.



"They are fighting, and they all believe we are going to win and this is very important."