A driver was caught on camera going the wrong way on a Houston highway early Friday morning.

Authorities say the driver of a red Honda CRV was spotted going the wrong way just before 2:30 a.m. on the Katy Freeway near Washington Avenue.

FOX 26 Houston is now on the FOX LOCAL app available through Apple TV, Amazon FireTV, Roku, Google Android TV, and Vizio!

Authorities stop a wrong-way driver on the Katy Freeway.

Houston police and Harris County Precinct 5 constable deputies tried to stop the vehicle as it went westbound in the eastbound lanes.

Constable deputies used stop sticks to slow the vehicle down, and it came to a stop near North Eldridge Parkway.

One person was taken into custody, but there’s no word on any charges.