Houston wrong-way driver stopped on I-10 Katy Freeway
HOUSTON - A driver was caught on camera going the wrong way on a Houston highway early Friday morning.
Authorities say the driver of a red Honda CRV was spotted going the wrong way just before 2:30 a.m. on the Katy Freeway near Washington Avenue.
Authorities stop a wrong-way driver on the Katy Freeway.
Houston police and Harris County Precinct 5 constable deputies tried to stop the vehicle as it went westbound in the eastbound lanes.
Constable deputies used stop sticks to slow the vehicle down, and it came to a stop near North Eldridge Parkway.
One person was taken into custody, but there’s no word on any charges.