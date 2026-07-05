Houston FIFA Fan Festival, Shell Stadium reaches capacity for July 5

The Brief Houston's FIFA Fan Festival is temporarily pausing entry for Sunday. Shell Energy Stadium also sold out of free tickets. Round of 16 continues with two matches taking place.



Entry to Houston's FIFA Fan Festival is paused for Sunday after reaching capacity.

Houston FIFA Fan Festival: Entry paused for July 5

What we know:

The Houston World Cup committee posted at about 3 p.m. Sunday that they had reached their festival capacity of 7,500 people.

Organizers are pausing entry to the festival until there's more room.

If you ever have to wait to get into Fan Fest, you can make other stops in East Downtown that are a part of the "Football Fiesta" in the meantime.

What we don't know:

There is no estimate on if and/or when entry will reopen.

Shell Stadium sold out

Dig deeper:

A representative for Shell Energy Stadium confirmed that it is also at capacity.

The stadium was offering free general admission tickets to fill over 17,000 seats, but they were all sold out.

Today's matches

Big picture view:

The FIFA World Cup Round of 16 continues with two matches taking place in the U.S. and Mexico.

Brazil vs Norway

Happening now

New York/New Jersey Stadium

Network: FOX

Mexico vs England

7:00 p.m. CT

Mexico City Stadium

Network: FOX