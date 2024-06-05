Houston woman stabbed in Galleria, suspect taken into custody

A Houston woman was stabbed inside the Galleria after an altercation, officials say.

According to reports, the woman was walking on an escalator when a man got mad at her for unknown reasons and stabbed her in the arm.

She was taken to an area hospital, where police say she is expected to be okay.

The suspect was arrested near The Cheesecake factory and will be charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.