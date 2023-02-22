A woman was shot in the chest when multiple suspects opened fire on a house in east Houston, police say.

The shooting occurred around 5 a.m. on San Angelo Street near Boyles Street.

According to police, the woman in her 50s was taken to the hospital and was last reported to be in stable condition.

Police say the woman was in the house with her husband and grandson when multiple people walked up outside and opened fire.

The Houston Police Department investigates a shooting on San Angelo Street.

According to police, there may have been four to six suspects, and at least 25 shots were fired.

The woman was the only one injured in the shooting.

Police have some surveillance video that they will be reviewing.

Authorities say it’s unclear at this time if the shooting was targeted.