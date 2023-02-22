Police say two people are dead in a reported murder-suicide in west Houston.

Homicide detectives are responding to the scene in the 2200 block of Triway Lane.

According to police, the incident was reported around 6:30 a.m., and a male and a female are dead at the scene.

No other information has been released.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.