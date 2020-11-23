Spring woman says she's grateful to be alive after shooting, HCSO investigating

You may have heard the police chief speak about violent crimes being on the rise in Houston and Harris County. One area woman, unfortunately, knows firsthand.

Alexis Jones was shot and is speaking to us from her hospital bed. “They say your life will flash before your eyes and that's what happened to me”.

Jones says she left work at an area Emergency Room and was headed to the convenience store when someone opened fire on her car. “My life flashed. I was like man there are so many things I wanted to do".

The Ultrasound Technician was in a company vehicle on a brief break from work, driving on Mesquite Ridge Drive near Spring when she heard gunshots and felt something rip through her back.

"My body vibrated and I didn't hear anything else really and to myself I was just like what just happened? It was really painful. I've never felt anything like that, that type of sensation. I was scared”.

Jones immediately got out of her car seeking help but no one answered her screams. So a friend who was with her drove the healthcare worker back to the very ER where Jones works. "It's terrifying. I look at the world totally different. It's not sunshine and rainbows like I thought. I just hope this doesn't happen to anyone else. Now I'm scared, scared to get in the car. Kind of scared to leave the hospital".

Jones says she has no idea why someone would have shot at her. She says she didn't see anyone, only kids gathered on the street in front of her but she was shot from behind.

The Harris County Sheriff's Office released photos of a gray four-door sedan, saying it was someone in this vehicle that opened fire on the 26-year-old. "If anybody knows anything I just pray that you speak out. My life has changed so much”.

Jones has had three surgeries since the shooting, which happened just before 8:00 pm on Veteran's Day, two Wednesday's ago leaving her with damage to her kidneys, abdomen, and pancreas. "My lungs collapsed. It was a lot. I'm actually surprised I'm here talking to you right now” and she's having nightmares but this Thanksgiving week Jones realizes she has a lot to be thankful for.

"I'm just happy to be here, happy to be alive for life because life really is short. If you have people that love you and God is waking you up every day you need to count your blessings because it can be taken from you so quick it's scary”.

After being on a feeding tube in ICU for days the 26-year-old is now eating and drinking on her own but she's not sure when she'll be well enough to be discharged from the hospital.

There is a $5,000 reward if you can help officers find the person who shot her.