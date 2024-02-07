A man has been charged with tampering with evidence – human corpse in the investigation into the death of a woman who was found in a ditch in Houston, police say.

The Houston Police Department says Willie Issac Bernard Ewing, 33, was arrested on Monday.

Willlie Issac Bernard Ewing (November 2023 booking photo) (Photo: Houston Police Department)

Police say 29-year-old Sierra Hayes was found unresponsive in a ditch in the 13100 block of Halifax Street around 1:15 p.m. on Jan. 11.

Paramedics pronounced her dead at the scene.

Her manner and cause of death have not yet been determined and will be determined by an autopsy, officials say.