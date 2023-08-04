Houston woman accused of shooting man during domestic dispute

A Houston woman is accused of shooting a man during a domestic dispute.

Houston police say Tomecia Lashelle Bell, 33, is charged with aggravated assault of a family member.

Tomecia Lashelle Bell (Photo: Houston Police Department)

The shooting was reported just before noon Thursday in the 4000 block of Corder Street.

Officers responded to the scene and found a 29-year-old man with a gunshot wound.

Bell was detained at the scene. According to police, she told officers that at some point during a domestic dispute she grabbed a gun, and it accidentally went off.

The wounded man was taken to the hospital and was last reported to be in stable condition.