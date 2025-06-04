Northwest Houston: 19-year-old marks fourth arrest in deadly Willow Place Drive apartment shooting

The Brief J'on Griffin has been arrested and charged with capital murder. The arrest is tied to a shooting that killed an 18-year-old Miguel Gonzalez Jr. on March 1. Police say a 20-year-old, a 17-year-old, and a 16-year-old face the same charge.



A fourth person has been arrested and charged with an 18-year-old's shooting death at a northwest Houston apartment complex, police say.

Houston crime: Fourth arrest in Willow Green apartment shooting

What we know:

On Wednesday, Houston police announced the arrest of 19-year-old J'lon Griffin. Officials say he has been charged with capital murder in the death of 18-year-old Miguel "Mickey" Gonzelez Jr.

Three other suspects have been arrested and are facing the same charge in this case: 20-year-old Andres Garcia, 17-year-old Joshua Richards, and a 16-year-old juvenile suspect.

The backstory:

The shooting happened on March 1 at the Willow Green apartment on Willow Place Drive.

When they arrived, Gonzalez was found dead in the courtyard.

Investigators also learned two other men were taken to area hospitals with gunshot wounds by private vehicle. They were reported to be in stable condition. One of those men was identified as Garcia.

Police believe Gonzalez was lured to the apartment complex under the impression he was buying items from the suspects.

When he arrived at the complex, Gonzalez was robbed at gunpoint by the suspects, according to police.

RELATED: Northwest Houston: Three shot, one killed in apartment complex courtyard, police say

Garcia, Richards, and the juvenile suspect were arrested on March 28.

Griffin was identified as a suspect later on in the investigation and was arrested on Tuesday.

RELATED: Willow Place Drive shooting: 3 suspects, including 16-year-old, charged with capital murder