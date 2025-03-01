Northwest Houston: One killed, two detained after shooting at apartment complex, police say
HOUSTON - One person is dead, and two others have been detained after a shooting at a northwest Houston apartment complex, according to police.
Willow Place Drive shooting
What we know:
The shooting was reported shortly after 2 p.m. at the Willow Green apartment complex on Willow Place Drive.
When police arrived at the scene, they say there was one male on the ground who was later pronounced deceased.
One male and one female have been detained in connection to the shooting.
What we don't know:
None of the people mentioned in this incident have been identified at this time.
It's not clear if the two people who have been detained are suspects.
This is a breaking news report. We will update when more information is available.
The Source: Houston Police Department Watch Command