Three suspects, including a 16-year-old, have been charged with capital murder in Harris County. All three are accused of killing Miguel "Mickey" Gonzalez Jr., 18, who was found dead at an apartment complex on Willow Place Drive. Houston police believe Gonzalez was lured to the apartment before being robbed and shot multiple times by the suspects.



Three suspects, including one juvenile, have been arrested and charged in the deadly shooting of an 18-year-old in northwest Houston.

Houston police report Miguel "Mickey" Gonzalez Jr. was found dead at the scene with multiple gunshot wounds.

Willow Place Drive shooting

The Houston Police Department stated 20-year-old Andres Garcia and 17-year-old Joshua Richards were charged with capital murder for the death Gonzalez

A 16-year-old suspect was also charged with capital murder and placed in custody at Harris County Juvenile Probation.

What we know:

According to HPD investigators, officers were called to 8301 Willow Place Drive on March 1.

When they arrived, Gonzalez was found dead in the courtyard.

Investigators also learned two other men were taken to area hospitals with gunshot wounds by private vehicle. They were reported to be in stable condition.

Suspects Joshua Richards (right) and Andres Garcia (left)

One of those men was identified as Garcia.

Police believe Gonzalez was lured to the apartment complex on Willow Place Drive under the impression he was buying items from the suspects.

When he arrived to the apartment, Gonzalez was robbed at gunpoint by the suspects, according to police.

All three suspects were arrested on Friday.

What you can do:

Anyone with additional information in this case is urged to contact the HPD Homicide Division at 713-308-3600 or speak anonymously to Crime Stoppers at 713-222-TIPS.