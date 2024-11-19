If you're begging to hear Cynthia Erivo belt out Defying Gravity and can’t wait to experience Ariana Grande’s vocals on Popular, you’re in luck.

In celebration of the Wicked movie, record stores across the country are hosting soundtrack listening parties – including here in the Houston area.

The parties are happening between Friday and Sunday. There will be giveaways, and attendees are encouraged to wear pink and green.

The soundtrack is out Friday.

FILE PHOTO. British actress and singer Cynthia Erivo (L) and US singer-songwriter and actress Ariana Grande attend Universals "Wicked" premiere at the Dorothy Chandler Pavilion in Los Angeles, November 9, 2024. (Photo by VALERIE MACON/AFP via Getty I Expand

Houston ‘Wicked: The Soundtrack’ listening parties

Volume Music: 6 p.m. Nov. 22

418 Sawdust Rd, The Woodlands, TX, United States, Texas 77380

Click here for more information.

ZT Records – The Woodlands Mall: 1 p.m. Nov. 23

1201 Lake Woodlands Dr, The Woodlands Mall, The Woodlands, TX 77380

Click here for more information.

Music Town: 3 p.m. Nov. 23

17034 Stuebner Airline Rd, Klein, TX, United States, Texas 77379

Click here for more information.

Cactus Music: 4 p.m. Nov. 24

2110 Portsmouth St, Houston, TX 77098

Click here for more.