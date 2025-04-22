Houston crime: Man caught on camera beating elderly disabled man charged with new felony while out on bond

The Brief Trayvion Lockridge, who was out on reduced bond, is now charged with aggravated assault involving a gun. He was previously caught on video beating a 67-year-old man with Alzheimer’s. His co-defendant remains jailed; defense calls new charge "bad faith."



Accused attacker wanted on new charges

What we know:

A man previously charged in the brutal beating and robbery of a 67-year-old man with Alzheimer’s is now facing new felony charges after allegedly threatening a woman with a gun in a separate incident, while out on bond in the first.

Trayvion Lockridge, who was caught on video in December 2023 punching and stomping Florentino Hurtado outside a north Houston grocery store, is now charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.

The December 23 attack left Hurtado with serious injuries, including a fractured cheekbone and stitches in multiple areas, according to his family. His daughter, Jessica Hurtado, said then her father was confused and accidentally tried to get into the wrong car.

"We’re already dealing with a lot of Alzheimer’s, and anyone who has family dealing with dementia knows it’s a lot," she said earlier. "So the fact that this had to happen is just sad. It’s really sad. My father did not deserve this at all."

According to charging documents filed April 11 by the Harris County District Attorney’s Office, Lockridge got into an argument with a woman outside a convenience store on April 10. He allegedly fired a gun at the ground near her feet and pointed another firearm directly at her. Prosecutors say the woman later identified Lockridge using a news photo.

Bond lowered and Lockridge gets out

The backstory:

The new charges come almost exactly a year after Lockridge posted bond and was released from jail. Despite prosecutors initially recommending a $1 million bond following the December attack, a judge set the bond at $50,000. In March 2024, that bond was lowered further to $20,000. Lockridge was released in April 2024.

"And of course, he gets out and now he’s wanted again," said Andy Kahan with Crime Stoppers of Houston. "You’ve got the main culprit who not only has his bond reduced, gets out, but now has another violent felony as well – you really can’t explain that."

Lockridge’s co-defendant in the December incident, Derodrick Stephens, has remained behind bars with his bail denied.

Defense says he didn't do it

The other side:

Defense attorney Perry Bass, who represents Lockridge, says the new charges are not credible and believes his client is being falsely accused.

"I don’t think he has any firearms or ammo. If somebody did that, it was somebody else," Bass said. "We don’t think it’s a credible complaint – it’s bad faith."

He says he has reason to believe the complaining victim in the 2025 case is connected to Stephens and has been harassing Lockridge.

When asked if Lockridge will turn himself in, Bass replied, "we're going to work on it, we'll get it processed."

FOX 26 reached out to the Harris County District Attorney for comment on the status of the 2023 case and have yet to hear back.