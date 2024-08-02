Expand / Collapse search

Houston White Linen Night takes place on Saturday

Published  August 2, 2024 10:00pm CDT
Houston
White Linen Night takes place this weekend in the Heights

FOX 26's Coco Dominguez has more on the event in the "Bayou City Buzz."

HOUSTON - Grab your best white outfit and get ready for the annual White Linen Night in the Heights on 19th Street happening Saturday from 6 to 10 p.m. 

Tickets are $15 this year, due to the overwhelming response by the community. Children 12 and under are free. Coolers and pets are welcomed. 

There are four entry points to the block party. There is no official parking, ride share is strongly suggested. 

Buying tickets online is recommended. Although they will be sold at the entrance, you may experience delays. 

