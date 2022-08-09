A driver drove away after hitting a pedestrian on Westheimer Road but later returned to the scene, Houston police say.

The crash occurred around 1 a.m. Tuesday in the 6400 block of Westheimer Road near Winrock Blvd.

Police say a pedestrian was crossing the road, not in a crosswalk, when he was struck by a vehicle. He was taken to the hospital.

The driver left, but returned to the scene about an hour later, police say.

According to HPD, the driver was arrested for failure to stop and render aid. The driver’s identity has not been released.

Police say the driver did not show signs of intoxication. The investigation continues.