A global leader is in Houston this week, teaching messages of hope and trying to help people realize their true purpose in this world! Dr. Cindy Trimm from Kingdom School of Ministry is offering a week-long educational experience, using principles that she hopes will help Houstonians discover a deeper meaning to their life and then be able to live-up to their dreams!

FINDING PURPOSE: Breast cancer survivor mentors others to help them find purpose in life

She has been bringing her program to Houston annually for almost two decades and says her greatest mission is to help nations prosper. "A country is only as powerful, it's only as prosperous, progressive, and successful as it's empowering citizens. So, I'm in the empowerment space and bringing spiritual every day practical principles of how people show up, how they show up in their lives, how they show up for their children, their families, and how they show up in the workplace. We're using Kingdom Principles, which is principles of empowerment, that give meaning, hope, dignity, and purpose to all humanity, and if we show up better, we can make the world a better place," says Dr. Trimm.

Her mission is an uplifting one, reminding everyone that they can and do matter! "What really matters is our relationship with God, and also our relationships with one another. We live in such a fragile ecosystem, and what I do affects everyone. So, just dropping a little drop of water into the ocean, and thinking that oh, my little drop doesn't change anything, but it changes everything," encourages Dr. Simms.

HEARTWARMING: Houston's hospital prom night for pediatric patients

Click here for a full event schedule with more information.

Click here to register and purchase tickets for Kingdom School of Ministry.

Group enrollments are available and can be purchased by calling 678.565.9888 ext. 3.