Houston weekend traffic closure: I-45 Gulf Freeway northbound mainlanes to close for bridge repairs

The Texas Department of Transportation has announced they will be closing a portion of the I-45 Gulf Freeway for bridge repairs this weekend.

According to a release, I-45 Gulf Freeway mainlanes northbound will be closed at Spur 5 starting at 9 p.m. Friday, December 6 through 5 a.m. Monday, December 9.

The closure and detour are as follows:

Motorists will detour via the 44A exit ramp and use the entrance ramp after Cullen Blvd to access the mainlanes. The Cullen Blvd exit ramp will also be closed during this time.

The left lane of I-45 Gulf Freeway southbound from Cullen to Spur 5/Calhoun Road

Motorists should expect delays and may want to seek an alternate route. As a reminder, TXDOT is asking drivers to follow any posted detour signs and have patience and caution to ensure safety as repairs progress.