The Brief Sunny, warming up today Gorgeous weather through the week Storms possible early next week



Tuesday afternoon will feel a bit warmer with sunny skies despite a cool start to the day.

Sunny and dry today

After a chilly start in the 40s, sunshine and dry northeast breezes will help temperatures climb towards 70 today. Humidity will remain low.

A beautiful stretch

Dry weather and sunshine continue through the workweek, with brisk mornings and highs warming into the 70s, near 80 later in the week.

Thanksgiving outlook

Storms are possible early next week. They should move through ahead of what looks like a nice Thanksgiving, though the forecast may change as we get closer. Right now, Tuesday looks like the rainiest day.