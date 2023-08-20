Expand / Collapse search
Red Flag Warning
from MON 7:00 AM CDT until MON 8:00 PM CDT, Cherokee County
8
Excessive Heat Warning
until TUE 9:00 AM CDT, Cherokee County
Excessive Heat Warning
until SUN 9:00 PM CDT, Chambers County, Fort Bend County, Galveston Island, Inland Galveston County, Inland Harris County, Southern Liberty County, Wharton County
Red Flag Warning
from MON 10:00 AM CDT until MON 9:00 PM CDT, Brazos County, Colorado County, Fort Bend County, Grimes County, Houston County, Inland Harris County, Montgomery County, Polk County, San Jacinto County, Southern Liberty County, Walker County, Waller County, Washington County, Wharton County
Excessive Heat Warning
until MON 9:00 PM CDT, Brazos County, Colorado County, Grimes County, Houston County, Montgomery County, Polk County, San Jacinto County, Walker County, Waller County, Washington County
Fire Weather Watch
from MON 10:00 AM CDT until MON 9:00 PM CDT, Chambers County, Galveston Island, Inland Brazoria County, Inland Galveston County, Inland Jackson County, Inland Matagorda County
Heat Advisory
until MON 9:00 PM CDT, Inland Brazoria County, Inland Jackson County, Inland Matagorda County
Heat Advisory
from SUN 9:00 PM CDT until MON 9:00 PM CDT, Chambers County, Fort Bend County, Galveston Island, Inland Galveston County, Inland Harris County, Southern Liberty County, Wharton County

Houston weather: Tropical wave in Gulf of Mexico will bring some hope to the area

By
Published 
Tropical Weather
FOX 26 Houston

HOUSTON - With all eyes on the Gulf of Mexico, the Houston-area is just hoping for a chance at some rainfall to help fight the continued drought across the area.

Invest 91L is expected to move across the Gulf and move towards southern Texas. However, all the invest will do for Houston is bring the temperatures down just a couple of degrees to break the over 20-day streak of 100 degree days. 

As of the 1 p.m. CDT Sunday update, the National Hurricane Center has a 50% chance of development over the next 48 hours and a 60% chance of development over the next seven days. 

Meteorologists say one concern for the Houston-area will be the increased winds, which will be between 10 to 20 miles per hour, increasing the risk of fire weather dangers on Monday. 

A Red Flag Warning will be in effect across the inland counties of Southeast Texas, while a fire weather watch will be in effect for the coastal counties. 

A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions are either occurring now or will shortly. A combination of strong winds, low relative humidity, and warm temperatures will create explosive fire growth potential. 

Continue to stay safe and weather ready across the Southeast Texas region. 