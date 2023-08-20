Houston weather: Tropical wave in Gulf of Mexico will bring some hope to the area

With all eyes on the Gulf of Mexico, the Houston-area is just hoping for a chance at some rainfall to help fight the continued drought across the area.

Invest 91L is expected to move across the Gulf and move towards southern Texas. However, all the invest will do for Houston is bring the temperatures down just a couple of degrees to break the over 20-day streak of 100 degree days.

As of the 1 p.m. CDT Sunday update, the National Hurricane Center has a 50% chance of development over the next 48 hours and a 60% chance of development over the next seven days.

Meteorologists say one concern for the Houston-area will be the increased winds, which will be between 10 to 20 miles per hour, increasing the risk of fire weather dangers on Monday.

A Red Flag Warning will be in effect across the inland counties of Southeast Texas, while a fire weather watch will be in effect for the coastal counties.

A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions are either occurring now or will shortly. A combination of strong winds, low relative humidity, and warm temperatures will create explosive fire growth potential.

Continue to stay safe and weather ready across the Southeast Texas region.