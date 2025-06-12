Expand / Collapse search
River Flood Warning
from THU 2:09 PM CDT until SAT 2:34 PM CDT, Wharton County, Matagorda County
Flood Warning
from THU 11:13 AM CDT until THU 12:15 PM CDT, Wharton County, Jackson County
River Flood Warning
is in effect, San Jacinto County, Polk County, Liberty County, Chambers County, Liberty County, Calhoun County, Polk County
Flash Flood Warning
from THU 10:24 AM CDT until THU 12:15 PM CDT, Matagorda County, Brazoria County
Flash Flood Warning
until THU 12:00 PM CDT, Matagorda County, Matagorda County, Jackson County
Flood Warning
from THU 9:04 AM CDT until THU 12:00 PM CDT, Liberty County, Chambers County, Galveston County, Harris County
Flash Flood Warning
from THU 9:23 AM CDT until THU 12:30 PM CDT, Calhoun County
Flash Flood Warning
from THU 10:27 AM CDT until THU 12:30 PM CDT, Calhoun County
Flood Watch
until THU 7:00 PM CDT, Inland Galveston County, Inland Harris County, Inland Jackson County, Brazos County, Colorado County, Inland Matagorda County, Galveston Island, Grimes County, Inland Brazoria County, Walker County, Fort Bend County, Houston County, Waller County, Montgomery County, Wharton County, Washington County, Cherokee County
Flood Advisory
until THU 12:45 PM CDT, Brazoria County, Galveston County, Chambers County, Liberty County, Montgomery County, Harris County

Houston weather: Severe storms possible through weekend

Published  June 12, 2025 9:26am CDT
Severe Weather
Houston weather: Strong storms Thursday morning

Watch for strong storms Thursday morning through the early afternoon with heavy rain possible. Highs in the mid 80s.

The Brief

    • Persistent storms are causing significant flooding across South Texas, with Flash Flood Warnings in effect for several counties.
    • Some areas have already received up to 10 inches of rain, leading to hazardous road conditions, and authorities are urging caution.
    • The unsettled weather, including the potential for hail and high winds, is expected to continue through the weekend.

HOUSTON - Residents across South Texas are facing a continued threat of flooding and severe weather as persistent storms batter the region. The National Weather Service issued Flash Flood Warnings and Flood Advisories for several counties on Thursday, with some areas already receiving significant rainfall.

Street flooding likely

Bands of heavy rain are expected to continue moving through the Houston area. This prolonged precipitation has led to widespread street flooding, making travel hazardous.

According to the National Weather Service, rainfall totals have varied across the region, with some locations seeing between 2 to 4 inches of rain. Isolated areas have experienced higher amounts, with up to 10 inches recorded, leading to flash flooding. Authorities are urging residents to avoid flooded roadways and to heed all warnings.

In addition to the heavy rainfall, some of the stronger storms could bring more severe weather. Forecasters are monitoring the potential for hail and high winds. While the primary threat remains flooding, an isolated funnel cloud or tornado cannot be ruled out.

Severe storms likely

The unsettled weather pattern is expected to continue through the weekend. Off-and-on strong storms are likely, with the potential for severe weather and additional heavy rain through Sunday or Monday. In between the storms, residents can expect warm and humid conditions.

Tropic Update

Meanwhile, in the tropics, the Gulf and the Caribbean Sea remain quiet, with no immediate threats to the U.S. coastline. In the Pacific, former storms Barbara and Cosme have dissipated. Forecasters are now monitoring a new system near Acapulco, Mexico, which is expected to strengthen and be named Dalila in the coming days.

