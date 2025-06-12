Houston weather: Severe storms possible through weekend

The Brief Persistent storms are causing significant flooding across South Texas, with Flash Flood Warnings in effect for several counties. Some areas have already received up to 10 inches of rain, leading to hazardous road conditions, and authorities are urging caution. The unsettled weather, including the potential for hail and high winds, is expected to continue through the weekend.



Residents across South Texas are facing a continued threat of flooding and severe weather as persistent storms batter the region. The National Weather Service issued Flash Flood Warnings and Flood Advisories for several counties on Thursday, with some areas already receiving significant rainfall.

Street flooding likely

Bands of heavy rain are expected to continue moving through the Houston area. This prolonged precipitation has led to widespread street flooding, making travel hazardous.

According to the National Weather Service, rainfall totals have varied across the region, with some locations seeing between 2 to 4 inches of rain. Isolated areas have experienced higher amounts, with up to 10 inches recorded, leading to flash flooding. Authorities are urging residents to avoid flooded roadways and to heed all warnings.

In addition to the heavy rainfall, some of the stronger storms could bring more severe weather. Forecasters are monitoring the potential for hail and high winds. While the primary threat remains flooding, an isolated funnel cloud or tornado cannot be ruled out.

Severe storms likely

The unsettled weather pattern is expected to continue through the weekend. Off-and-on strong storms are likely, with the potential for severe weather and additional heavy rain through Sunday or Monday. In between the storms, residents can expect warm and humid conditions.

Tropic Update

Meanwhile, in the tropics, the Gulf and the Caribbean Sea remain quiet, with no immediate threats to the U.S. coastline. In the Pacific, former storms Barbara and Cosme have dissipated. Forecasters are now monitoring a new system near Acapulco, Mexico, which is expected to strengthen and be named Dalila in the coming days.