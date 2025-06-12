Expand / Collapse search
River Flood Warning
from THU 2:09 PM CDT until SAT 2:34 PM CDT, Wharton County, Matagorda County
7
River Flood Warning
is in effect, San Jacinto County, Polk County, Liberty County, Chambers County, Liberty County, Polk County
Flood Warning
until THU 3:30 PM CDT, Matagorda County, Wharton County, Jackson County, Brazoria County
River Flood Warning
from THU 3:52 PM CDT until SAT 7:29 AM CDT, Fort Bend County, Brazoria County, Wharton County
River Flood Warning
from THU 10:07 PM CDT until MON 7:00 AM CDT, Calhoun County
Flash Flood Warning
until THU 3:30 PM CDT, Calhoun County, Calhoun County
Flood Watch
until THU 7:00 PM CDT, Cherokee County, Inland Galveston County, Inland Harris County, Inland Jackson County, Brazos County, Colorado County, Inland Matagorda County, Galveston Island, Grimes County, Inland Brazoria County, Walker County, Fort Bend County, Houston County, Waller County, Montgomery County, Wharton County, Washington County

Two tornadoes reported in Wharton County early Thursday morning

By and
Published  June 12, 2025 1:55pm CDT
Wharton County
FOX 26 Houston

The Brief

    • Two tornadoes were reported between 3-3:30 a.m. in Wharton County.
    • One was an EF Level 1 out of 5; the other was EF-0.
    • The tornado reportedly damaged trees and some roofs.

WHARTON COUNTY, Texas - Two tornadoes have been confirmed to have touched down in Wharton County early Thursday morning.

Wharton County tornadoes

What we know:

The first tornado reportedly touched down at 3:05 a.m. in northeastern Wharton County.

The tornado was confirmed as an EF-1 tornado, with winds reaching 100mph.

The tornado traveled a little over 1.5 miles east across County Roads 166, 133, and 129.

Officials say there was tree damage and minor roof damage as a result of this tornado.

The second confirmed tornado touched down at 3:20 a.m. east of Burr.

The tornado was an EF-0 with winds reaching 75 mph.

It traveled about two miles northwest across County Roads 111 and 117.

In addition to tree damage, this tornado reportedly blew the roof off an older shed.

No injuries were reported in connection to either tornado.

Severe weather across SE Texas

Houston weather: Heavy rain chances for Thursday, Friday

Houston weather: Heavy rain chances for Thursday, Friday

The unsettled weather pattern is expected to continue through the weekend.

Residents across South Texas are facing a continued threat of flooding and severe weather as persistent storms batter the region. The National Weather Service issued Flash Flood Warnings and Flood Advisories for several counties on Thursday, with some areas already receiving significant rainfall.

MORE: Severe storms possible through weekend

The Source: Your Gulf Coast Weather Authority

Wharton CountySevere Weather