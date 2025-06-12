Two tornadoes reported in Wharton County early Thursday morning

The Brief Two tornadoes were reported between 3-3:30 a.m. in Wharton County. One was an EF Level 1 out of 5; the other was EF-0. The tornado reportedly damaged trees and some roofs.



Two tornadoes have been confirmed to have touched down in Wharton County early Thursday morning.

Wharton County tornadoes

What we know:

The first tornado reportedly touched down at 3:05 a.m. in northeastern Wharton County.

The tornado was confirmed as an EF-1 tornado, with winds reaching 100mph.

The tornado traveled a little over 1.5 miles east across County Roads 166, 133, and 129.

Officials say there was tree damage and minor roof damage as a result of this tornado.

The second confirmed tornado touched down at 3:20 a.m. east of Burr.

The tornado was an EF-0 with winds reaching 75 mph.

It traveled about two miles northwest across County Roads 111 and 117.

In addition to tree damage, this tornado reportedly blew the roof off an older shed.

No injuries were reported in connection to either tornado.

Severe weather across SE Texas

Residents across South Texas are facing a continued threat of flooding and severe weather as persistent storms batter the region. The National Weather Service issued Flash Flood Warnings and Flood Advisories for several counties on Thursday, with some areas already receiving significant rainfall.

MORE: Severe storms possible through weekend