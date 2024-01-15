Houston weather: Texas Department of Transportation urging drivers to stay off the roads

The arctic blast and icy conditions in the Houston area have officials urging drivers to stay off the road where possible.

Texas Department of Transportation crews have been monitoring conditions and pretreating major highway bridges, ramps, and overpasses. Drivers are reminded to allow work crews plenty of room to operate and slow down when approaching them.

While TxDOT and its crews do their best to keep the roadways safe, it’s up to drivers to do their part and take precautions when driving in hazardous winter conditions.

TxDOT encourages drivers to plan ahead by checking weather forecasts and visiting www.DriveTexas.org to see conditions and closures.

Winter weather creates unpredictable and dangerous driving conditions. While travel is strongly discouraged, if travel is necessary, drivers are encouraged to use extreme caution and follow the winter safety travel tips below.