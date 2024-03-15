Governor Greg Abbott provided an update on the damage severe storms have caused to Houston area communities.

According to the Texas Division of Emergency Management (TDEM), power companies in Austin County and Bellville, Texas stated they were working to restore power, focusing on the hospital, police department, and St. John's Lutheran Church.

Four to six individuals stated they needed shelter, according to TDEM and downed power lines have been identified.

Damage assessments are being done for the area and residents have been notified how to submit assessments.

TDEM told Gov. Abbott the Austin County Office of Emergency Management and the judge said there are currently no unmet needs.